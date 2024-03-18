PM Modi Lauds X User's Tweet on Spectacular Formula-4 Car Show in Kashmir

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his delight at a social media user's post on X (formerly Twitter), praising the inaugural Formula-4 car show held on the picturesque banks of Dal Lake in Srinagar. PM Modi remarked that this event would contribute to highlighting the natural beauty of Jammu and Kashmir.
Responding to the user's tweet celebrating the Formula 4 car show as a symbol of changing times in Kashmir, PM Modi stated, "This is very heartening to see. It will help further showcase the beauty of Jammu and Kashmir. India offers great opportunities for motorsports to thrive, and Srinagar is right on top of the places where it can happen!"
The Formula 4 car show encountered a minor setback when two race cars participating in a demo run along the Dal Lake's banks collided with temporary barricades erected for spectator safety. Fortunately, no injuries were reported from the incident. The demonstration was held on Boulevard Road to promote motorsports in the region.
Organizer Hari Singh noted that it was the first such demo run of Formula 4 cars in Kashmir. The event, organized by the Federation of Motorsports Clubs of India in collaboration with the Federation Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA), aimed to popularize motorsports across the country.