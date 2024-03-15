Bhutan PM's First Overseas Visit to India; Calls on President Murmu, PM Modi

Prime Minister of Bhutan, His Excellency Dasho Tshering Tobgay, who is on a visit to India, called on President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Friday.
Welcoming the Bhutanese Prime Minister to India, the President appreciated the fact that he had chosen India as his first overseas visit after taking oath of office.
Murmu said that India and Bhutan enjoy a close and unique relationship, based on mutual trust, goodwill and understanding at all levels. She said that shared spiritual heritage of Buddhism connects the two countries. She highlighted that India deeply values its multifaceted partnership with Bhutan, spanning sectors such as energy cooperation, development partnership, people to people relations, and trade and investment linkages.
The President said that Bhutan can count on India as a reliable friend and partner. She added that India is privileged to partner with Bhutan in development cooperation sector, towards enhancing the socio-economic well-being and prosperity of the people of Bhutan. She underscored that India’s development partnership will continue to be guided by Bhutan’s priorities and aspirations, especially of the youth.
Earlier today, Tshering Tobgay paid homage to the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, at Rajghat in New Delhi. Marking his tribute, the Prime Minister laid floral wreaths at the memorial site where Mahatma Gandhi was laid to rest.
Meanwhile, on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Dasho Tshering Tobgay in New Delhi.
Both leaders reviewed the progress in various areas of bilateral partnership, including infrastructure development, connectivity, energy, hydropower cooperation, people to people exchanges and development cooperation. They reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen the special and unique India-Bhutan friendship.
The Prime Minister of Bhutan conveyed his deep appreciation for India’s role as a reliable, trusted and valued partner in Bhutan’s developmental priorities.
On behalf of His Majesty the King of Bhutan, PM Tshering Tobgay extended invitation to Prime Minister Modi to visit Bhutan next week. PM Modi accepted the invitation of his Bhutanese counterpart to visit Bhutan next week.
Notably, Tshering Tobgay is in India on an official visit, which is his first overseas visit after assuming office in February 2024.