PM Modi Launches Several Projects In Gujarat Worth Rs 280 Cr

On Thursday, the Prime Minister will participate in the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas celebrations, honoring Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel with a floral tribute. He will administer the Ekta Diwas pledge and oversee the Ekta Diwas Parade, which will feature 16 marching contingents from nine states and one Union Territory, as well as four Central Armed Police Forces, the National Cadet Corps (NCC), and a marching band.