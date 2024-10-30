PM Modi Launches Several Projects In Gujarat Worth Rs 280 Cr

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for various infrastructural and development projects valued at over Rs 280 crore in Ekta Nagar, Gujarat. These initiatives are designed to enhance the tourist experience, improve accessibility, and support sustainability efforts in the region.
During his two-day visit to Gujarat, PM Modi addressed the Officer Trainees of the 99th Common Foundation Course in Aarambh 6.0. This year's theme, "Roadmap for Aatmanirbhar and Viksit Bharat," encompasses 653 Officer Trainees representing 16 civil services from India and three civil services from Bhutan.
On Thursday, the Prime Minister will participate in the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas celebrations, honoring Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel with a floral tribute. He will administer the Ekta Diwas pledge and oversee the Ekta Diwas Parade, which will feature 16 marching contingents from nine states and one Union Territory, as well as four Central Armed Police Forces, the National Cadet Corps (NCC), and a marching band.
Highlights of the parade will include the Hell March contingent of the National Security Guard (NSG), a daredevil show by the Border Security Force (BSF) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) bikers, a demonstration of Indian Martial Arts by the BSF, a piped band performance by school children, and a spectacular 'Surya Kiran' flypast by the Indian Air Force.
Through these initiatives and celebrations, Prime Minister Modi aims to reinforce national unity and promote development in the region, emphasizing the importance of sustainable growth and infrastructural advancement.