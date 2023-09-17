PM Modi Launches Vishwakarma Scheme For Artisans & Craftsmen

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched the PM Vishwakarma scheme to benefit traditional artisans and craftspeople.
PM Modi made the announcement after inaugurating the Rs 5,400 crore first phase of the India International Convention Centre (IICC), named Yashobhoomi in Dwarka, on his birthday today. PM Modi took time out to interact with the artisans and craftspeople gathered at the convention centre.
Speaking there, PM Modi said the artisans will be provided with proper training and that during the training period, they will also be getting a stipend of Rs 500 per day.
He said, "The friends who have been at the root of India's prosperity for thousands of years are our Vishwakarmas."
“With the blessings of Lord Vishwakarma, 'Pradhanmantri Vishwakarma Yojana' is being started today. PM Vishwakarma Yojana comes as a new ray of hope for millions of families working traditionally with hand skills and tools,” PM Modi further said.
The prime minister also urged the artisans to purchase toolkits only from those shops that GST registered and the products are Made in India.
It may be mentioned that PM Vishwakarma will be fully funded by the Union Government with an outlay of Rs 13,000 crore. The artists will be provided recognition through PM Vishwakarma certificate and ID card, skill degradation involving basic and advanced level trainings, toolkit incentives of up to Rs 15,000, collateral-free credit support of up to Rs 1 lakh (first tranche) and Rs 2 lakh (second tranche) at a concessional interest rate of five per cent, incentive for digital transactions and marketing support.
The PM Vishwakarma scheme will cover as many as 18 traditional crafts like Carpenter; Boat Maker; Armourer; Blacksmith; Hammer and Tool Kit Maker; Locksmith; Goldsmith; Potter; Sculptor, Stone breaker; Cobbler (Shoesmith/ Footwear artisan); Mason (Rajmistri); Basket/Mat/Broom Maker/Coir Weaver; Doll & Toy Maker (Traditional); Barber; Garland maker; Washerman; Tailor; and Fishing Net Maker.
Meanwhile, inaugurated today, the Yashobhoomi Centre in Dwarka is built on a sprawling 70,000 square metres and includes convention rooms and a main auditorium. There is also a grand ballroom that can accommodate over 10,000 delegates.
Earlier in the day while on his way to the event venue, PM Modi inaugurated the extension of the Delhi Airport Metro Express line from Dwarka Sector 21 to a new metro station ‘YashoBhoomi Dwarka Sector 25’. After the inauguration, he took a ride on the Delhi Metro.