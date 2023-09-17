PM Modi Launches Vishwakarma Scheme For Artisans & Craftsmen

It may be mentioned that PM Vishwakarma will be fully funded by the Union Government with an outlay of Rs 13,000 crore. The artists will be provided recognition through PM Vishwakarma certificate and ID card, skill degradation involving basic and advanced level trainings, toolkit incentives of up to Rs 15,000, collateral-free credit support of up to Rs 1 lakh (first tranche) and Rs 2 lakh (second tranche) at a concessional interest rate of five per cent, incentive for digital transactions and marketing support.