PM Modi Lays Foundation Stone of 11 Projects in Chennai

Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated to the nation and laid the foundation stone of 11 projects worth over Rs 31,500 crore in Chennai on Thursday.

These projects aim at boosting infrastructure development, enhance connectivity and give an impetus to ease of living in the region.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister expressed his happiness to be back in Tamil Nadu. He recalled hosting the Deaflympics contingent and said that this time it was India’s best performance in the tournament.

The Prime Minister congratulated all those getting houses as a part of the historic Chennai Light House project under the PM-Awas Yojana.

He said, “This has been a very satisfying project as we started a global change. And in record time the first project has been realized and I am glad that it is in Chennai.”

Modi also dedicated to the nation five projects worth over Rs 2,960 crores. The 75 km long Madurai-Teni (Railway Gauge Conversion Project), built at a project cost of over Rs. 500 crore, will facilitate access and give a boost to tourism in the region. The 30 km long third railway line between Tambaram - Chengalpattu, built at a project cost of over Rs. 590 crore, will facilitate running of more Suburban services, thus offering greater options and enhancing comfort for the travellers.

The programme also witnessed inauguration of 1152 houses constructed as part of the LightHouse Project - Chennai, built at a cost of Rs 116 crore under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban.

The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone of six projects, being built at a cost of over Rs. 28,540 crores. The 262 Km long Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway will be built at a cost of over Rs. 14,870 crore. It will pass-through the states of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu and will help reduce travel time between Bengaluru and Chennai by 2-3 hours.

The foundation stones for redevelopment of five Railway stations namely Chennai Egmore, Rameswaram, Madurai, Katpadi and Kanyakumari, were also laid during the programme. This project will be completed at a cost of over Rs. 1800 crores, and is being undertaken with a view to enhance convenience and comfort of the passengers through provision of modern amenities.

The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone of a Multi Modal Logistic Park at Chennai worth around Rs. 1430 crores. It will provide seamless intermodal freight movement and also offer multiple functionalities.

Governor of Tamil Nadu R. N. Ravi, Chief Minister M K Stalin, Union Minister L Murugan were among those who were present at the occasion.

