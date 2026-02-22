PM Modi to Address Nation in 131st ‘Mann Ki Baat’ Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak to the nation this morning in the 131st episode of his monthly radio programme, Mann Ki Baat. The address will be aired at 11 AM.

Mann Ki Baat has become a regular platform where the Prime Minister connects directly with citizens, sharing stories of grassroots innovation, social change, public movements, and national achievements.

The broadcast will be available across the entire network of Akashvani and Doordarshan, ensuring nationwide coverage. Listeners can also tune in through the official website of AIR News and the Newsonair mobile application.

For those preferring digital platforms, the programme will be live-streamed on the YouTube channels of AIR News, DD News, the Prime Minister’s Office, and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Akashvani will broadcast the programme in regional languages immediately after the Hindi broadcast.

Also Read: Assam and Arunachal Shine in PM Modi’s 130th ‘Mann Ki Baat’ Episode