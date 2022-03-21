Tripura: TIPRA Denies Alliance with BJP in Assembly Elections

Tipraha Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance (TIPRA) has dismissed the possibilities of an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

This comes hours after indigenous rights activist and president of the Tripura People’s Front (TPF) Patal Kanya Jamatia joined the BJP on Sunday.

In a video message by TIPRA Chairman Pradyot Kishore Debbarman said, “The BJP leaders in today's rally kept saying that TIPRA is a small party. Of course, BJP is a big party with a larger support base in comparison. If this is the official position of BJP, I guess they should prepare to fight for all the sixty assembly seats in Tripura.”

"After such statements, I don't feel there is a possibility of an alliance in the future. We shall fight in 30 to 35 seats ourselves and let's see what happens at the end,” Pradyot added.

Taking a jibe on BJP over the issue of Corruption, Debbarman said that the reason for BJP's downfall is the party's arrogance. He stated that TIPRA might be a small party when compared to BJP but they are not corrupt and won't compromise on their demands.

Earlier in March, TIPRA Motha had announced to contest more seats than the 20 reserved for tribals in the 60-member assembly if their demand for a Greater 'Tipraland' is not met.

TIPRA is the ruling party of Tripura's Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC).

The TPF commenced its political activities a few years back and fielded candidates in the previous Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council elections in alliance with TIPRA.

The alliance ended as differences grew between TIPRA and TPF and all the candidates were withdrawn.

Also Read: ULFA-I Denies Links To Those Arrested Recently