PM Modi Cheers Trump, But Indian Americans Rally Behind Democratic Party

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi cheered President-elect Donald Trump's victory in the US elections, Indian Americans continue to strengthen their influence in US politics, however, all of them on the Democratic side.
Despite PM Modi’s right-wing BJP aligning ideologically with the Republican Party and sharing a strong rapport with Trump, the six Indian Americans who secured seats in the US House of Representatives all belong to the Democratic Party.
The BJP, under PM Modi’s leadership, has consistently promoted right-wing, nationalist ideologies, focusing on issues like religious conservatism, strong national security, and economic nationalism. These values closely mirror those championed by Donald Trump and the Republican Party. Trump’s populist, conservative platform, with its emphasis on nationalism, limited government intervention, and a strong stance on immigration, aligns well with the ideology of the BJP, which has similarly highlighted Hindu nationalism and a tough stance on issues like national security and immigration.
However, when it comes to the Indian American community, the trend is distinctly different. Despite the BJP’s alignment with the Republican Party, Indian Americans, who represent a small but growing and politically active group in the US, have predominantly found their political home within the Democratic Party.
In this election cycle, all six Indian Americans who won congressional seats are Democrats, including prominent figures like Ro Khanna, Dr. Ami Bera, Suhas Subramanyam, Shri Thanedar, Raja Krishnamoorthi, and others - a sharp contrast to the political leanings of PM Modi’s BJP and Trump’s Republican base. This is not just a recent trend; it has been a defining feature of Indian American political involvement for years.
This can be attributed to several factors. First, many Indian Americans, particularly those who are recent immigrants or children of immigrants, tend to support the Democratic Party due to its more inclusive stance on immigration and diversity. The party’s platform on civil rights, social justice, and minority representation resonates more with the values of many within the Indian American community, especially those who have faced issues related to immigration, discrimination, and equality.
Additionally, Indian Americans have increasingly been drawn to the Democratic Party due to its advocacy for healthcare, education, and social welfare policies that align with the needs of working-class families. As a result, while the BJP under PM Modi has grown closer to the Republican Party in the US, many Indian Americans have felt more aligned with the progressive policies of the Democrats.
The Indian American community's increasing engagement with the Democratic Party shows that their political priorities and interests do not necessarily align with the more conservative ideologies embraced by the BJP and the Republican Party.
Notably, over three dozen Indian Americans ran for various local and state-level elections across the United States this time. Among the most notable victories was the re-election of Ro Khanna, Democratic Representative from California's 17th District, who comfortably defeated Republican Anita Chen. Khanna, who has served since 2016 and sits on crucial House committees, represents Silicon Valley, a district that has been firmly Democratic for decades.
Also making history was Suhas Subramanyam, who became the first Indian American elected to Congress from Virginia and the entire East Coast. Subramanyam, a current Virginia State Senator, triumphed in the 10th Congressional District, defeating Republican Mike Clancy. He expressed gratitude to the voters, stating, "It is an honor to continue serving this district in Washington."
Shri Thanedar, another Democratic Congressman, was re-elected for a second term from Michigan's 13th Congressional District, defeating Republican Martell Bivings by a large margin. Thanedar, a passionate advocate for working families and unions, credited his victory to his commitment to constituent services and his work on mental health and small business issues.
Raja Krishnamoorthi, who represents Illinois’ 8th District, secured his fifth consecutive term in the House of Representatives. Reflecting on his family’s immigrant journey, Krishnamoorthi shared, "My parents came to this country with little more than a dream for their family’s future... despite some hard times, we did."
Dr. Ami Bera, the senior-most Indian American in Congress, was re-elected for a seventh term representing California's 6th District. As the longest-serving Indian American Congressman, Bera’s re-election signifies the ongoing growth of Indian American political power within the Democratic Party.
In Arizona, Democratic candidate Jevin Shah was leading against incumbent Republican David Schweikert, though the final outcome was still pending as votes continued to be counted.