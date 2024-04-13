PM Modi Meets Top Online Gamers Of India, Tries His Hands

Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in an informal conversation with prominent gamers of the country, delving into topics ranging from the distinction between gaming and gambling to the potential of gaming as a platform for societal betterment. The exchange, which was captured in a comprehensive video released over the weekend, showcased PM Modi's keen interest in understanding the gaming landscape and his willingness to address issues pertinent to the gaming community.
During the interaction, PM Modi emphasized the need to differentiate between gaming and gambling, stressing the importance of regulating the gaming industry while avoiding undue government intervention. He expressed his vision of fostering a legal framework that would elevate the gaming sector, thereby reducing bureaucratic hurdles and empowering the nation's middle class by 2047.
Furthermore, PM Modi encouraged gamers to explore diverse themes and develop games that contribute to societal welfare. He highlighted the potential for games addressing environmental concerns, such as Mission LiFE, which could offer players insights into sustainable solutions for global climate issues. Additionally, he proposed the creation of games centered on initiatives like 'Swachh Bharat', promoting cleanliness and instilling Indian values among the youth.
The interaction featured renowned Indian gamers, including Animesh Agarwal, Naman Mathur, Mithilesh Patankar, Payal Dhare, Tirth Mehta, Ganesh Gangadhar, and Anshu Bisht. Reflecting on the evolution of the gaming industry in India, PM Modi acknowledged its growth since 2019, with an increasing number of games drawing inspiration from Indian mythology and receiving recognition from the government.
Despite the dominance of mobile gaming in India's esports scene, PM Modi praised the achievement of Indian athletes in PC titles like League of Legends, highlighting their remarkable performance in the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, despite the absence of an official server in India.