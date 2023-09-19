PM Modi Now on WhatsApp’s ‘Channels’ Feature; Here's How to Join

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has embraced the latest feature on messaging platform WhatsApp. The Indian PM is now on WhatsApp’s ‘Channels’ feature which will allow him to directly communicate with his followers.
The new feature on the popular messaging platform is designed for public figures and businesses to broadcast messages to their audiences.
PM Modi’s first post on his channel features him alongside the new Parliament building with a welcoming caption.
The caption read, “Thrilled to join the WhatsApp community! It is yet another step closer in our journey of continued interactions. Let's stay connected here! Here’s a picture from the new Parliament Building.”
They will be directed to a chat-like interface where they will find and option to ‘Follow’ him, on the top right corner of the screen.
The Uttar Pradesh government launched a new WhatsApp channel named “Chief Minister Office, Uttar Pradesh” which will facilitate communication of the common people with the CMO.
It may be noted that WhatsApp Channels serve as a powerful tool for one-way communication, providing users with a direct line to a select group of individuals or businesses. The feature ensures instant and seamless connectivity over WhatsApp and web versions.
Bollywood celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Vijay Deverakonda, Diljit Dosanjh and others have joined WhatsApp Channels to engage with their audience. Even Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and the Indian Cricket Team have launched his WhatsApp Channels.