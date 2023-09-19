WhatsApp Channels: What Are They and How to Engage

Unfollowing a WhatsApp Channel

To stop receiving updates from a channel and remove it from your Updates feed, you'll need to unfollow it. Here's a quick guide:

Navigate to the Updates section in your WhatsApp app. Select the channel you wish to unfollow. In the top right corner, tap the vertical three-dot icon and choose "Unfollow." Confirm your decision in the subsequent pop-up window by tapping "Unfollow" again.

For those with multiple channels to unfollow, a more efficient method is available:

In the Updates section, tap "See all" next to the Find Channels tab. You'll see a list of your channels. Beside each channel, tap the tick icon, then select "Unfollow" in the small confirmation window.

Sharing WhatsApp Channels

Sharing channels can be advantageous when introducing friends to exciting channels. Here's how to do it:

Navigate to the WhatsApp Channels section and open the desired channel's page. Tap the vertical three-dot icon at the top right and choose "Channel info." You'll find options to "Forward" or "Share" the channel with friends and family. "Forward" shares the channel link within WhatsApp, while "Share" allows you to share it using your preferred app or copy the link for sharing elsewhere.

Creating a Channel on WhatsApp

While currently restricted to specific organizations and individuals, the feature to create WhatsApp Channels will eventually become available to all users. Here's a sneak peek of the process: