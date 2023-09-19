WhatsApp Channels: What Are They and How to Engage

WhatsApp Channels are the latest addition to the arsenal of WhatsApp's features, offering a novel way to stay connected with your favorite creators, celebrities, and businesses. Much like Telegram Channels, WhatsApp Channels provide a platform for one-way broadcasting to reach numerous subscribers simultaneously. In this comprehensive guide, we'll delve into the concept of WhatsApp Channels, how to join them, and share practical tips on making the most of this exciting new feature. Let's dive in!
If you've updated your WhatsApp app and are eager to join channels, follow these simple steps:
Open WhatsApp and navigate to the Updates tab.
Locate the "Find Channels" option at the bottom of the screen and tap it.
You'll be presented with a list of available channels to follow. You can either tap the plus icon next to each channel or manually search for your desired channel using the search icon.
Once you've followed a channel, you'll receive updates in the Channels tab, keeping you informed about your preferred creators or celebrities.
To stop receiving updates from a channel and remove it from your Updates feed, you'll need to unfollow it. Here's a quick guide:
Navigate to the Updates section in your WhatsApp app.
Select the channel you wish to unfollow.
In the top right corner, tap the vertical three-dot icon and choose "Unfollow."
Confirm your decision in the subsequent pop-up window by tapping "Unfollow" again.
For those with multiple channels to unfollow, a more efficient method is available:
In the Updates section, tap "See all" next to the Find Channels tab.
You'll see a list of your channels. Beside each channel, tap the tick icon, then select "Unfollow" in the small confirmation window.
Sharing channels can be advantageous when introducing friends to exciting channels. Here's how to do it:
Navigate to the WhatsApp Channels section and open the desired channel's page.
Tap the vertical three-dot icon at the top right and choose "Channel info."
You'll find options to "Forward" or "Share" the channel with friends and family. "Forward" shares the channel link within WhatsApp, while "Share" allows you to share it using your preferred app or copy the link for sharing elsewhere.
While currently restricted to specific organizations and individuals, the feature to create WhatsApp Channels will eventually become available to all users. Here's a sneak peek of the process:
Open WhatsApp on your Android or iOS device and head to the Updates tab.
Locate the Channels section, represented by a plus icon.
Tap "Create Channel" and follow the prompts to set up your new WhatsApp Channel.