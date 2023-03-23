PM Modi Pays Respect To Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev & Rajguru On Shahid Diwas

It may be noted that March 23 is among several dates observed as Martyr’s Day or Shahid Diwas in the country to remember those who made the supreme sacrifice in India’s struggle for freedom. Today marks the anniversary, of the deaths of Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev Thapar and Shivaram Rajguru.

Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev were sentenced to death for their role in the Lahore conspiracy case and were ordered to be hanged on March 24, 1931. However, the schedule was moved forward by 11 hours and the three were hanged on March 23, 1931 in the Lahore jail.

Meanwhile, tributes on the day have flown in from all corners of the country. People along with political leaders are remembering their contribution to the fight for independent India.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also took to Twitter to pay his respects. Sharing an image, he wrote, “With their indomitable spirit & desire for freedom, the valiant trio of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev & Rajguru galvanised youth of Bharat to rise up against colonial British Raj. On their punyatithi, commemorated as #ShaheedDiwas, I pay my homage to the freedom heroes.”