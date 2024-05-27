PM Modi Pays Tribute To Jawaharlal Nehru On 60th Death Anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to India's first Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, on his 60th death anniversary on Monday.
In a post on X, PM Modi stated, "I pay homage to former PM Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Ji on his death anniversary."
Earlier in the day, Congress leaders gathered at Shanti Van in New Delhi to honor Nehru's memory. Among those paying their respects were Congress National President MallikarjunKharge, the party's Parliamentary Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, and Rajya Sabha MP Ajay Maken.
Jawaharlal Nehru, a key figure in India's struggle for independence, became the nation's first Prime Minister in 1947. He served in this role for over 16 years until his death from a heart attack on May 27, 1964. Lal Bahadur Shastri succeeded him as the second Prime Minister of India.
Nehru is renowned as the architect of India's Non-Aligned Movement (NAM). Fondly known as 'Chacha Nehru' due to his affection for children, his birthday on November 14 is celebrated as Children's Day in India.