PM Modi Pays Tribute to Veer Savarkar on Death Anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid homage to Hindutva icon Veer Savarkar on his death anniversary and stated that India will forever remember his unwavering dedication to the nation's freedom and integrity.
In a post on X, the Prime Minister said, "Tributes to Veer Savarkar on his Punya Tithi. India will forever remember his valiant spirit and unwavering dedication to our nation's freedom and integrity."
"His contributions inspire us to strive for the development and prosperity of our country," he added.
A freedom fighter, best known for his anti-British movements launched in London, an activist, a reformer, and a writer of books banned under the British Raj, Savarkar died on February 26, 1966, after starting a hunger strike a month earlier.
In his message, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said Savarkar "strengthened India's freedom movement with his thoughts and determination."
"Every moment of Savarkar ji's life was dedicated to the nation. Even the tortures of Kalapani could not deter his steadfast desire to liberate the country. Savarkar ji, who considered untouchability as the biggest obstacle to the country's development, inspired people to join the freedom movement with his continuous struggle, powerful speech, and timeless thoughts," Shah said in a post on X.
"The sacrifice and patriotism of the Swatantraveer, who struggled throughout his life for his language, his clothes, and his country, will continue to show direction to the coming generations like the Pole Star," he added.
Meanwhile, BJP president JP Nadda called Savarkar "the great hero of the Indian freedom struggle, the founder of cultural nationalism, an embodiment of unparalleled sacrifice and bravery".
"His dedication and contribution towards the independence and establishment of cultural consciousness in society will always remain an inspiration to millions of countrymen," he said.