PM Modi Pays Tributes To Former PM Jawaharlal Nehru On Death Anniversary
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tributes to the former Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his 59th death anniversary.
Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "On his death anniversary, I pay tributes to our former PM Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru".
Nehru played a prominent role in India’s freedom struggle and was the country’s first Prime Minister after independence in 1947.
In a bid to free India from British rule, Nehru fought against the Britishers and was among the key leaders of the Indian National Congress (INC). He passed away on May 1964.
Nehru served as the Prime Minister from from 1947 to 1964 till he died at the age of 74. He had a great fondness for kids, and children use to call him Chacha Nehru.
Nehru's birth anniversary on November 14 is also celebrated as Children's Day every year in India.