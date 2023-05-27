Weekenders Alert! Sonapur Tunnel Blocked After Mudslide

Weekenders alert! The road near the Sonapur tunnel has been blocked due to a massive mudslide following heavy rain on Saturday morning.
The road near the tunnel on National Highway no 6 is currently blocked, informed Meghalaya police, adding that efforts are underway to clear the road.
In light of the incident, the Meghalaya police have asked the commuters to be alert.
The East Jaintia Police took to Facebook to inform the same, it wrote, "Update on NH 06.
There has been Mudslide at Sonapur Tunnel on NH06 which occured this morning of 27/05/2023 . The Road near the Tunnel is currently block, but efforts are underway to clear the same. Commuters are advised to be alert."