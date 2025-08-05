PM Modi, Philippines President Hold Bilateral Talks; Elevate Ties to Strategic Partnership

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the President of the Philippines, Ferdinand R. Marcos Junior held a bilateral meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Tuesday. Union Minister of External Affairs Dr. S. Jaishankar and Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Textiles, Pabitra Margherita, were also present at the meeting.

Philippines President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. concluded the main leg of his State Visit to India, held from August 4 to 8, at the invitation of the Indian Prime Minister. The visit marks a significant step forward in bolstering the bilateral relationship between the two Indo-Pacific nations, with a strong focus on strategic, economic, and technological cooperation.

President Marcos, accompanied by First Lady Louise Araneta Marcos, several cabinet ministers, and a high-level business delegation, received a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan on August 5. He also paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat, before engaging in bilateral discussions with Prime Minister Modi.

The two leaders held wide-ranging talks on regional security, trade and investment, defense cooperation, and cultural ties. A key highlight of the visit was the signing and exchange of multiple Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) and Terms of Reference (ToRs) across crucial sectors including space exploration, digital technology, tourism, science and innovation, and cultural collaboration.

To deepen their comprehensive strategic partnership, Prime Minister Modi and President Marcos agreed to enhance cooperation in several domains, including: Political and Diplomatic Engagement; Defense, Security, and Maritime Cooperation; Trade, Investment, and Economic Development; Science and Technology Exchange;Connectivity Initiatives; Consular and Legal Collaboration; Judicial Cooperation; Cultural and People-to-People Exchanges and Regional and Multilateral Coordination.

Following the bilateral talks, Prime Minister Modi hosted a formal luncheon in honour of President Marcos. The visiting dignitary also met with President of India, Droupadi Murmu, who later hosted a state banquet at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Additionally, India’s External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar called on President Marcos during the day.

As part of his visit, President Marcos is also scheduled to travel to Bengaluru, where he is expected to engage with industry leaders and explore opportunities for deeper technological and business collaboration.

The visit is being hailed as a milestone in the evolving India-Philippines relationship, reflecting both nations' shared commitment to upholding a free, open, and rules-based Indo-Pacific order.

