PM Modi, President Murmu Greets People on New Year

"Happy New Year to all! Greetings and best wishes to all fellow citizens and Indians living abroad. May the Year 2023 bring new inspirations, goals and achievements in our lives. Let us resolve to rededicate ourselves to the unity, integrity and inclusive development of the nation," the President's Secretariat said.