PM Modi, President Murmu Greets People on New Year

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended New Year greetings and wished that it will be filled with hope, happiness and lots of success.
Taking to twitter to wish the people, PM Modi said, "Have a great 2023! May it be filled with hope, happiness and lots of success. May everyone be blessed with wonderful health.”
President Droupadi Murmu also greeted people on the occasion of New Year and hoped that the year 2023 brings new inspirations, goals and achievements in the lives of people.
The President asked people to resolve to rededicate themselves to the unity, integrity and inclusive development of the nation.
"Happy New Year to all! Greetings and best wishes to all fellow citizens and Indians living abroad. May the Year 2023 bring new inspirations, goals and achievements in our lives. Let us resolve to rededicate ourselves to the unity, integrity and inclusive development of the nation," the President's Secretariat said.
Meanwhile, Assam Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also wished people on the occasion and said, “Wishing everyone a very happy New Year! May this year bring new opportunities, good health and prosperity for all. Let's take a step into the New Year with renewed enthusiasm and aspiration to work together towards a prosperous and progressive Assam.”
Union Minister Sarbabnanda Sonowal also wished everyone on the occasion of New Year.
Taking to twitter, he said, “Wishing all a very Happy New Year 2023. With a new beginning and new hope, may the new year bring good health, prosperity and joy to all.”