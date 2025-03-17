PM Modi Rejects ‘Biggest Riot’ Claim on 2002 Gujarat Riots, Calls It 'Misinformation'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has dismissed claims that the 2002 post-Godhra riots were the "biggest riots ever," labeling such assertions as "misinformation". In a podcast with Lex Fridman, released on Sunday, Modi stated that attempts were made to hold him responsible, but courts ultimately cleared him of any wrongdoing.

Reflecting on the timeline, Modi highlighted that he had only been a state representative for three days when the Godhra incident took place on February 27, 2002. "On February 24, 2002, I became a state representative, an elected representative for the first time. And it was only around February 24th, 25th, or 26th that I stepped into the Gujarat Assembly for the very first time. On February 27th, 2002, we were seated in the Assembly for the budget session. And that same day, it had been just three days since I’d become a state representative, when suddenly the horrific Godhra incident occurred," he said.

The prime minister underscored Gujarat’s long history of communal violence, citing the 1969 riots, which lasted for six months, as an example. "The perception that these were the biggest riots ever is actually misinformation. If you review the data from before 2002, you will see that Gujarat faced frequent riots. Curfews were constantly being imposed somewhere. Communal violence could erupt over trivial issues, like kite flying contests or even minor bicycle collisions. Before 2002, Gujarat witnessed over 250 significant riots. The riots in 1969 lasted nearly six months. So there was a long history, long before I was in the picture," Modi said.

He further alleged that political opponents in power at the Centre at the time wanted to see him punished but failed to substantiate their claims. "At that time, our political opponents were in power, and naturally they wanted all allegations against us to stick. Despite their relentless efforts, the judiciary analyzed the situation meticulously twice and ultimately found us completely innocent. Those who were truly responsible have faced justice from the courts," he remarked.

Highlighting Gujarat’s transformation, Modi stated that communal violence has not been a concern in the state for over two decades. "In the past 22 years, Gujarat has not witnessed a single major riot. The state remains completely peaceful," he said.