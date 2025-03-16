PM Modi Shares Personal Experiences on Fasting in Podcast with Lex Fridman

During a conversation with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, renowned computer scientist and podcaster Lex Fridman revealed that he had been fasting for 45 hours, consuming only water, as a tribute to the discussion.

Advertisment

"So, I should also say I'm fasting right now. It's been almost two days, 45 hours, so just water, no food in honour of this conversation, just to get in the right mindset, get into the spiritual level. I have read that you often fast for many days," Fridman said while inviting PM Modi to share his thoughts on fasting.

PM Modi expressed his appreciation for Fridman’s gesture and elaborated on the significance of fasting, highlighting its role in sharpening the senses, enhancing mental clarity, and fostering discipline. He emphasized that fasting is not merely about abstaining from food but a scientific and deeply rooted practice in traditional and Ayurvedic systems.

"First of all, I'm truly pleasantly surprised and honoured that you're fasting, all the more because it feels like you're fasting as a tribute of respect for me. So, I express my deepest gratitude to you for doing this," PM Modi remarked. He further explained that India's religious traditions are integrated into daily life and that fasting serves as a means of personal discipline.

PM Modi underscored the cognitive benefits of fasting, stating that it enhances one's sensory perception and accelerates the thought process.

"It is a powerful tool to bring both the inner and outer self into balance. It shapes life in profound ways when you fast. You may have noticed, as you said, that you've been fasting on water for two days. Every single one of your senses, especially smell, touch and taste, becomes highly sensitive," he said, adding that fasting enables a heightened awareness of one's surroundings.

Reflecting on his personal experiences, the Prime Minister shared that fasting allows him to think more creatively and approach problems with fresh perspectives. He explained that he follows Ayurvedic and yoga practices before undertaking an extended fast to prepare his body, ensuring proper hydration for detoxification.

"Before actually beginning the fast, I make sure to drink a lot of water, as much as possible. So, you could say that this detoxification process helps prepare my body in the best possible way. And once I begin fasting, for me, it's an act of devotion. For me, fasting is a form of self-discipline," he added.