PM Modi Releases 3 Books on Life of Former Vice President Venkaiah Naidu

The books released by the Prime Minister are:

1) Biography of the former Vice President titled “Venkaiah Naidu – Life in Service” authored by Shri S Nagesh Kumar, former Resident Editor of The Hindu, Hyderabad edition

2) “Celebrating Bharat – The Mission and Message of Shri M Venkaiah Naidu as 13th Vice–President of India”, a Photo chronicle compiled by Dr I.V. Subba Rao, Former Secretary to Vice-President of India

3) Pictorial biography in Telugu titled “Mahaneta – Life and Journey of Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu” authored by Shri Sanjay Kishore