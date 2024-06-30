Prime Minister Modi Extends Best Wishes to Indian Contingent for Paris Olympics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed his heartfelt wishes to the Indian contingent participating in the upcoming Paris Olympics during his Mann Ki Baat address today. He commended the athletes' dedication and preparation following their commendable performance in Tokyo, expressing confidence in their ability to shine on the global stage once again.
"Right after the Tokyo Olympics, our athletes were wholeheartedly engaged in preparations for the Paris Olympics. If we take all the players together, they have participated in nearly nine hundred international competitions. This is a very big number," said Prime Minister Modi.
Highlighting new milestones, the Prime Minister noted, "In shooting, the talent of our players is coming to the fore. Both men’s and women’s teams have qualified in table tennis. Our shooter daughters are also part of the Indian shotgun team. This time, members of our team will compete in wrestling and horse riding in categories where they had never participated before. From this, you can make out that this time we will see a different level of excitement in sports."
Recalling India’s earlier successes, Prime Minister Modi added, “A few months ago, we displayed our best performance in the World Para Athletics Championship. Our players have also won glorious laurels in chess and badminton.”
The Prime Minister urged the nation to support the athletes using the hashtag #Cheer4Bharat, expressing collective hope for a stellar performance in Paris. He also mentioned plans to meet the Indian team participating in the Paris Olympic Games to encourage them on behalf of the whole nation.