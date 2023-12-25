PM Modi Releases First Series of ‘Collected Works of Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya’

On the occasion of the 162nd birth anniversary of Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the first series of 11 volumes of the 'Collected Works of Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya' at the Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on Monday.
The illustrious founder of Banaras Hindu University, Pt. Madan Mohan Malaviya occupies a leading place among the makers of modern India. He is remembered as an outstanding scholar and freedom fighter who worked immensely to raise national consciousness among people.
According to a government release, in Amrit Kaal, it has been the Prime Minister’s vision to bestow fitting recognition to freedom fighters who have contributed immensely to the service of the Nation. The ‘Collected Works of Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya’ is an endeavor in this direction.
The bilingual (English and Hindi) work in 11 volumes, spread across about 4,000 pages, is a collection of the writings and speeches of Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya, collected from every nook and corner of the country.
These volumes comprise his unpublished letters, articles and speeches, including memorandums; the editorial content of Hindi weekly ‘Abhyudaya’ started by him in 1907; articles, pamphlets and booklets written by him from time to time; all speeches given in the Legislative Council of the United Provinces of Agra and Awadh between 1903 and 1910; statements given before the Royal Commission; speeches given during the presentation of bills in the Imperial Legislative Council between 1910 and 1920; letters, articles and speeches written before and after the establishment of Banaras Hindu University; and a diary written by him between 1923 and 1925.
The work of researching and compiling the documents written and spoken by Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya was undertaken by the Mahamana Malaviya Mission, an institution devoted to propagating the ideals and values of Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya. A dedicated team of the Mission, led by eminent journalist Shri Ram Bahadur Rai, has worked on Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya’s original literature without altering the language and text. The Publications Division under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has published these books.
During his address, PM Modi stressed the importance of the collected works of Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya for the young generation and research scholars. He said that the collected works will shed light on BHU-related issues, Mahamana’s dialogue with Congress leadership, and his attitude towards the British leadership. The volume related to the diary of the Mahamana, said PM Modi, can guide the people of the country in the dimensions of society, nation and spiritualism.