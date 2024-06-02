PM Modi Reviews Impact of Cyclone 'Remal', Heat Wave, Monsoon Preparedness

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday chaired meetings to review the situation of the ongoing heat wave in the country, the preparedness for the onset of monsoon, and also reviewed the impact of cyclone “Remal”.
The meetings were held at the Prime Minister's residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg earlier today.
As per IMD forecasts, PM Modi was briefed that the heat wave will likely continue in parts of Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh. This year, the monsoon is likely to be normal and above normal in most parts of the country and below normal in parts of Peninsular India.
The Prime Minister instructed that proper drills for preventing and handling fire incidents must be done regularly. Fire and electrical safety audits of hospitals and other public places must be undertaken periodically. He also said that regular drills for maintaining fire-line in forests and productive biomass utilization must be planned.
Further PM Modi was informed about the usefulness of the “van agni” portal in timely identification of forest fires and its management.
Along with this, PM MoDi also reviewed the impact of cyclone “Remal”. He PM was briefed about the impact of the cyclone on the affected states during the meeting.
The loss of human lives and damage to houses and properties due to landslides and floods in Mizoram, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, and Tripura were also discussed. NDRF teams have been deployed as per the needs. The teams have carried out evacuation, airlifting, and road clearance operations. During the meeting, it was mentioned that the Ministry of Home Affairs is in regular touch with the State Governments.
The Prime Minister said that the Government of India will continue to extend full support to the States affected by the cyclone. He also instructed the Ministry of Home Affairs to monitor the situation and review the matter regularly to extend necessary assistance for restoration.
The Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, Cabinet Secretary, Home Secretary, Secretary, Ministry of Earth Sciences, DG NDRF and Member Secretary, NDMA along with other senior officials from the PMO and concerned Ministries were among those present in the crucial meetings.