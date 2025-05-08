PM Modi Reviews National Security Readiness in High-Level Meeting with Top Bureaucrats

In a high-stakes meeting amid heightened national security concerns, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level review session with Secretaries from key ministries and departments of the Government of India. The meeting, held in the national capital, focused on bolstering national preparedness, ensuring seamless inter-ministerial coordination, and reinforcing institutional resilience.

With India’s security landscape under sharp focus following recent cross-border developments, the Prime Minister emphasized the importance of round-the-clock readiness and flawless coordination across all arms of the government. “Every ministry must operate as part of a single, unified national response mechanism,” PM Modi reportedly told the gathering.

Secretaries from Defence, Home Affairs, External Affairs, Health, Power, Telecom, and more, briefed the PM on their comprehensive action plans—aligned with a "Whole of Government" approach. Each ministry has outlined clear responsibilities to ensure uninterrupted services, robust internal communication systems, and an agile emergency response framework.

Discussions covered a wide spectrum of challenges—from civil defence reinforcement and misinformation control to safeguarding critical infrastructure. Special directives were issued to maintain close coordination with state governments and local agencies to ensure ground-level efficiency.

The Cabinet Secretary, senior PMO officials, and key ministry heads were present during the meeting, which saw a call to action from the Prime Minister for continued vigilance, synergy, and transparency in communication.

As the nation faces a sensitive moment, PM Modi reassured the country of the government’s unyielding commitment to citizen safety, national security, and operational continuity.

