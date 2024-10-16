PM Modi Set to Address NDA Party Meeting in Chandigarh Tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address a significant meeting of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Chandigarh, coinciding with the swearing-in ceremony of Haryana's new Chief Minister, Nayab Singh Saini, on Thursday.
This event marks a pivotal moment for Haryana as Saini takes the oath of office, ushering in a new chapter for the state.
The ceremony will take place in Panchkula, where NDA leaders from across the country have been invited to witness this momentous occasion. Following the swearing-in, a crucial NDA meeting will be held in Chandigarh from 3 PM to 5 PM, where the alliance's future direction will be discussed.
Prominent leaders expected to attend the meeting include Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.
Additionally, presidents and key leaders from all 31 NDA constituent parties will be present.
This gathering marks the first meeting of the NDA after their government formed for a third consecutive term, making it a crucial platform for addressing pressing political and social issues.
Preparations for the Chandigarh meeting are already in full swing, with NDA leaders arriving in the city starting Wednesday evening, ready to engage in vital discussions that will shape the alliance's strategy moving forward.
The convergence of NDA leaders in Chandigarh is poised to foster collaboration and address key challenges facing the alliance, signaling a united front as they navigate the evolving political landscape.