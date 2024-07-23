PM Modi, Shah Dont Understand Complexities Of Northeast: Gaurav Gogoi

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, accusing them of failing to grasp the complexities of the northeastern region and its people’s aspirations.
Gogoi’s comments followed a statement by the National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN), which claims that the group Arambai Tengol has been targeting Christians in Manipur.
In a post on 'X', Gogoi stated, "The problem with PM Modi is that he identifies Northeast states as small states with multiple groups fighting each other. He and HM Amit Shah don't understand the complexity of the region or the aspirations of the people," Gogoi said in a post on 'X'.
"Their lackadaisical approach creates a deeper entanglement which takes many more years to resolve," the Congress MP said adding that women, young people and children have to bear the brunt of this instability.
Gogoi also criticized the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), alleging that their efforts to impose control over the Northeast demonstrate a lack of comprehension about nation-building and the need for long-term trust and cooperation among diverse groups.
"The RSS / Sangh have no understanding of nation-building and do not understand how long it takes to build trust and cooperation amongst diverse interest groups. Their nationalism is not about unity and integrity but about dominion over a passive citizenry. The sooner we get past PM Modi the better it will be for peace in the Northeast," the Congress MP said.
Earlier, on July 11, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had visited Manipur and called on Prime Minister Modi to address the state’s issues directly. Gandhi urged Modi to visit the region, highlighting the ongoing division and unrest.
Sharing a video on 'X', Gandhi noted, "Despite my third visit since the violence erupted, the situation remains unchanged, and Manipur continues to be divided."
Both Congress leaders are set to raise the need for peace in Manipur with renewed urgency in Parliament, according to Gandhi's recent statements.