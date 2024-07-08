RaGa Makes Third Visit to Manipur, Urges PM Modi to Prioritize State's Peace
Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, reiterated his appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Manipur and personally witness the plight of its people amidst ongoing turmoil. Gandhi, on his third visit to the state, expressed disappointment over the lack of improvement in the situation despite previous visits.
Addressing reporters after visiting displaced persons in camps, Gandhi emphasized the urgent need for the Prime Minister to spare a day or two for Manipur, stating it would greatly boost the morale of the affected population and demonstrate government commitment to resolving the crisis.
"We are ready to support any initiative that contributes to restoring peace and harmony in Manipur," Gandhi assured, highlighting his party's commitment to assisting the state during this challenging period.
Asserting his non-political intent, Gandhi described his visit as that of "a brother and family member" to the people of Manipur, emphasizing the collective need for peace, harmony, and brotherhood.
During his visit, Gandhi also met with Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey, expressing the Congress party's dissatisfaction with the current situation in the state while reaffirming their readiness to provide assistance.
Accompanying Gandhi were party general secretary KC Venugopal, former Manipur Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh, and other senior leaders, underscoring the party's solidarity and support for Manipur's residents amidst the ongoing crisis.