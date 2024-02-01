PM Modi To Address India's Largest, Mobility Expo Tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024, the largest and first-of-its-kind mobility exhibition at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Friday (February 2).
The Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024 is set to demonstrate India's strengths in the mobility and automotive sectors.
The event will include displays, meetings, conferences, state sessions, a road safety pavilion, and public attractions such as go-karting.
The Expo will showcase advanced technologies, sustainable solutions, and innovations in mobility with more than 800 exhibitors from over 50 nations.
The event will feature more than 28 car makers and over 600 manufacturers of auto parts, as well as 1,000 brands from 13 international markets showcasing their products, technologies, and services.
In addition to the exhibition and conferences, the event will include special sessions for individual states to highlight their regional efforts and projects, fostering cooperation at both national and regional scales and advocating for comprehensive mobility solutions.