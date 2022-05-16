PM Modi to address Silver Jubilee Celebrations of TRAI on May 17

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a programme to mark the silver jubilee celebrations of Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) at 11 am on May 17 through video conferencing.

During the programme, PM Modi will also launch a 5G Test Bed, developed as a multi institute collaborative project by a total of eight institutes led by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras.

The other institutes that will participate in the project include IIT Delhi, IIT Hyderabad, IIT Bombay, IIT Kanpur, IISc Bangalore, society for Applied Microwave Electronics Engineering and Research (SAMEER) and Centre of Excellence in Wireless Technology (CEWiT).

The project has been developed at a cost of more than Rs 220 crores. The Test Bed will enable a supportive ecosystem for Indian industry and start-ups which will help them validate their products, prototypes, solutions and algorithms in 5G and next generation technologies.

TRAI was established in 1997 through the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India Act, 1997.

