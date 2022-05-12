PM Modi to Attend Global Covid-19 Summit Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the second Global Covid-19 Virtual Summit today.

The summit will be hosted by United States (US) President Joe Biden.

The summit intends to galvanize new actions to address the continued challenges of the pandemic and build strong global health security architecture.

According to a Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the Prime Minister will deliver his remarks in the opening session of the summit on the theme 'Preventing Pandemic Fatigue and Prioritizing Preparedness'.

PM Modi had also participated in the first Global Covid virtual Summit hosted by Biden in September 2021.

The statement from the MEA said that India is playing a key role in ongoing global efforts to combat the pandemic by supplying safe and affordable vaccines, and medicines, developing low-cost indigenous technologies to test and treat, genomic surveillance, and capacity building for health care workers.

