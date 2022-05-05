PM Modi to Chair Meet on Preparedness for Rising Temperatures

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair an important meeting to review the preparedness for the rising temperatures across the country as well as the upcoming monsoon season.

As per officials, Modi is expected to hold seven to eight meetings during the day.

Several parts of the country have been reeling under an intense heatwave for the past few weeks with temperatures soaring to an all-time time high at several places. Average maximum temperatures reached 35.9 and 37.78 degrees Celsius in northwest and central India respectively with both the regions of the country experiencing the hottest April in 122 years.

The heatwave began in late March for northern India and spread into the first weeks of April. The average temperature in India in March 2022 was about 33 degrees Celsius.

