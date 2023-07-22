Rozgar Mela: PM Modi Distributes Over 70k Appointment Letters To New Recruits

The Prime Minister also lashed out at the previous government saying that during their rule the banking sector witnessed massive destruction.

"Today India is one of those countries where the banking sector is considered to be the strongest but this was not the situation 9 years ago... Our banking sector has seen massive destruction during the previous govt. Today, we are able to make digital transactions but 9 years ago, phone banking was not for 140 crore people. People who were close to a specific family used to call Banks and provided them loans worth thousands of crores and these loans were never repaid. This 'phone banking scam' was one of the biggest scams during the previous govt," he added.