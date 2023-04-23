PM Modi to Flag Off India’s 1st Water Metro in Kerala on April 25

Meanwhile, speaking about Metro Neo that is being planned in Maharashtra’s Nasik, the officials said, “Metro Neo has rubber tyred electric coaches powered by overhead traction system running on a road slab with exclusive right of way, with the same experience and ease of travel in terms of comfort, convenience, safety, punctuality, reliability and environment friendliness as that of the conventional metro system.”

“Metro Neo resembles an electric bus trolley and can cater to a ridership of up to 8,000 Peak Hour Peak Direction Traffic. It does not require a standard gauge track. Metro Neo is being planned in Nasik, Maharashtra,” the officials added.

It may be mentioned that PM Modi is set to undertake a two-day tour planning over 5,000 km in various parts of the country in 36 hours starting from April 24. He will attend eight programmes and travel to seven different cities.

The officials, while detailing the itinerary of PM Modi’s long tour, said, “PM will start the journey in the morning of April 24. He will travel from Delhi to Khajuraho, covering a distrance of around 500 kilometers. From Khajuraho, he will travel to Rewa where he will participate in the National Panchayati Raj Day programme. After this, he will come back to Khajuraho, covering a distance of around 280 km in the to-and-fro journey. From Khajuraho, he will travel to Kochi, covering an aerial distance of about 1700 kilometers, to participate in the Yuvam Conclave.”

“Next morning, the PM will travel from Kochi to Thiruvananthapuram, covering a distance of about 190 km. Here, he will flag off Vande Bharat Express and also dedicate and lay the foundation stone of various projects. From here, he will travel to Silvassa via Surat, covering about 1570 kilometers. There, he will visit NAMO medical college and will dedicate and lay the foundation stone of various projects. From Surat, he will travel back to Delhi, adding another 940 km to his travel schedule,” the officials added.