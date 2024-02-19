PM Modi to Inaugurate 14,000 Projects Worth Rs 10 Lakh Crore in UP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate 14,000 projects in Uttar Pradesh, with a total value exceeding Rs 10 lakh crore, during the fourth ground-breaking ceremony of the UP Global Investors Summit 2023 on Monday.
Meanwhile, Lucknow is illuminated with colorful lights in anticipation of the Prime Minister's upcoming visit to Uttar Pradesh.
As per the Prime Minister's Office, the Prime Minister is set to inaugurate the construction of the Shri Kalki Dham Temple in Sambhal district around 10:30 am.
The Prime Minister will also reveal the design of the Shri Kalki Dham Temple and speak to the audience during this event.
Shri Kalki Dham, under the leadership of Acharya Pramod Krishnam, is currently under construction by Shri Kalki Dham Nirman Trust. The event will be graced by numerous saints, religious figures, and esteemed guests.
Additionally, at approximately 1:45 pm, the Prime Minister is set to inaugurate 14,000 projects in Uttar Pradesh, with a total value exceeding Rs 10 lakh crore, during the fourth ground-breaking ceremony for investment proposals received at the UP Global Investors Summit 2023 (UPGIS 2023) in February 2023.
The projects are connected to industries such as Manufacturing, Renewable Energy, IT and ITeS, Food Processing, Housing and Real Estate, Hospitality and Entertainment, and Education, among others.
The event is expected to be attended by around 5,000 individuals, comprising prominent business leaders, delegates from leading international and Indian corporations, ambassadors, high commissioners, and other esteemed invitees.