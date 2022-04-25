PM Modi to Inaugurate 7th Edition of Raisina Dialogue Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the seventh edition of the Raisina Dialogue on Monday.

Raisina Dailogue, which started in 2016 is India's flagship multilateral foreign policy and geo-economics conference committed to address the most challenging issues faced by the global community.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the dialogue will be held from April 25 to April 27 and it will witness the participation of European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen as the chief guest.

The Raisina Dialogue 2022, based on the theme "Terranova- Impassioned, Impatient, Imperilled", will be modelled along six thematic pillars. The six pillars are rethinking democracy, trade, technology and ideology; End of Multilateralism: a networked global order; Water Caucuses: turbulent tides in the Indo-Pacific; Communities Inc: first responders to health, development, and planet; Achieving Green Transitions: common imperative, diverging realities; Samson vs Goliath: the persistent and relentless technology wars.

Notably, the conference is organised by MEA in collaboration with the Observer Research Foundation (ORF).

According to MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi, foreign ministers of Argentina, Armenia, Guyana, Nigeria, Norway, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Madagascar, Netherlands, Philippines, Poland, Portugal and Slovenia will attend the event.

He further said that the Australian foreign minister may also join the conference virtually.

Bagchi said that the foreign ministers, during their visit to India, will also have official engagements with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

