Tripura: Pigs Bludgeoned To Death As African Swine Fever Spreads

Mass culling of symptomatic and isolated pigs at the Debipur breeding farm in Tripura continued on Sunday following the detection of African swine fever at the farm.
The culling of pigs are being done in the presence of officials from the department of animal resource development (ARDD) and police personnel.
However, locals who witnessed the process, expressed their shock at the way in which the mass execution was conducted.
According to reports, it had been decided that the pigs would be injected with poison to kill them and the carcass would be buried in a allocated space.
People who witnessed the incident were left shocked as the pigs were reportedly brutally bludgeoned to death.
The process of culling the infected pigs was started on Saturday. It continued today as all of the infected pigs could not be killed in a day.
An official mentioned, “So far 121 pigs had been culled.”
Notably, a total of 38 pig farms are situated within a kilometer of the government farm considered to be the epicenter of the disease.
Representatives of the department along with police officials visited all the farms to request the owners to surrender the animals for culling. To complete the process, all of the pigs will be bought by the Debipur farm.
The private farm owners will be compensated as per the scheme of the central government, informed officials.
In a further incident, reports of groups dishonest traders buying the infected pigs at low rates to supply them in the market for consumption have emerged.