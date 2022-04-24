Tripura: Pigs Bludgeoned To Death As African Swine Fever Spreads

Mass culling of symptomatic and isolated pigs at the Debipur breeding farm in Tripura continued on Sunday following the detection of African swine fever at the farm.

The culling of pigs are being done in the presence of officials from the department of animal resource development (ARDD) and police personnel.

However, locals who witnessed the process, expressed their shock at the way in which the mass execution was conducted.

According to reports, it had been decided that the pigs would be injected with poison to kill them and the carcass would be buried in a allocated space.

People who witnessed the incident were left shocked as the pigs were reportedly brutally bludgeoned to death.