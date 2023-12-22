PM Modi To Inaugurate BJP's National Office-Bearers' Meet Today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to launch a two-day national office-bearers meeting of the BJP on Friday evening at the BJP extension office, as per sources.
They stated that the meeting will cover the party's plans for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections next year and will also evaluate the outcomes of the assembly polls from last month.
The BJP emerged victorious in three out of five states, providing a significant momentum to its Lok Sabha election campaign. As the party strategizes its campaign initiatives, particular attention is anticipated to be directed towards the southern states.
The two-day gathering will be led by BJP leader JP Nadda and will be joined by state leaders, general secretaries, coordinators, and other officials. Reports indicate that the party will deliberate on tactics for the Lok Sabha elections in response to attempts by Indian alliance parties to participate in the elections collectively.
The gathering is also anticipated to assess the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra.
According to sources, the meeting will also cover talks about the training of elected officials and the activities of the mocha.