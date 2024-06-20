PM Modi to Inaugurate, Lay Foundation Stone for 84 Projects in J&K Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for 84 significant developmental projects valued at more than Rs 1500 crore in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.
According to a release from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the projects include enhancements to road infrastructure, water supply schemes, and improvements in higher education facilities.
Among the key projects, PM Modi will initiate the improvement of the Chenani-Patnitop-Nashri section, the development of industrial estates, and the construction of six new government degree colleges. Additionally, he will launch the Competitiveness Improvement in Agriculture and Allied Sectors (JKCIP) Project, which is worth Rs 1,800 crore. This ambitious project aims to cover 90 blocks across 20 districts in Jammu and Kashmir, reaching out to 300,000 households and benefiting 1.5 million people.
During his visit, PM Modi will also participate in the 'Empowering Youth, Transforming J&K' event at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar. This event will highlight the region's progress and celebrate young achievers. The Prime Minister will inspect various stalls and interact with young achievers from Jammu and Kashmir.
Moreover, PM Modi will distribute appointment letters to over 2,000 individuals newly appointed to government service, underscoring the administration's commitment to empowering youth and enhancing infrastructure in the region.
In preparation for the Prime Minister's visit, a multi-tier security arrangement has been established in the Union Territory. To ensure security during the visit, Srinagar police have issued orders declaring the city a 'Temporary Red Zone' for the operation of drones and quadcopters.