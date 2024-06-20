PM Modi to Inaugurate, Lay Foundation Stone for 84 Projects in J&K Today

Among the key projects, PM Modi will initiate the improvement of the Chenani-Patnitop-Nashri section, the development of industrial estates, and the construction of six new government degree colleges. Additionally, he will launch the Competitiveness Improvement in Agriculture and Allied Sectors (JKCIP) Project, which is worth Rs 1,800 crore. This ambitious project aims to cover 90 blocks across 20 districts in Jammu and Kashmir, reaching out to 300,000 households and benefiting 1.5 million people.