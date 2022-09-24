Assam CM Signs MoU with Sadhguru on ‘Save Soil’ Movement

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Indian yoga guru and visionary Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev on ‘Save Soil’ movement at the Kaziranga Borgos Resort.
The MoU was signed to promote sustainable use of soil and prevent its degradation.
Jaggi Vasudev arrived at Kaziranga early on Saturday to participate in the three-day Chintan Shivir organized by the Assam Government. Sadhguru was welcomed by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and a host of cabinet ministers and officials.
Taking to twitter, CM Sarma wrote, “Happy to welcome Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev ji to the inauguration of 3-day Chintan Shivir at Kaziranga. I hope @SadhguruJV’s wisdom will help us set the right tone for Chintan Shivir & deliver its desired benefits in charting out a roadmap for holistic development of Assam by 2026.”
The Sadhguru also formally reopened the Kaziranga National Park for tourists today. He also enjoyed a jeep safari along with CM Sarma.
State cabinet ministers and other officials will attend the Chintan Shivir to chalk out a future course of action for the holistic development of Assam by 2026.