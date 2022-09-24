Assam CM Signs MoU with Sadhguru on ‘Save Soil’ Movement

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Indian yoga guru and visionary Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev on ‘Save Soil’ movement at the Kaziranga Borgos Resort.

The MoU was signed to promote sustainable use of soil and prevent its degradation.

Jaggi Vasudev arrived at Kaziranga early on Saturday to participate in the three-day Chintan Shivir organized by the Assam Government. Sadhguru was welcomed by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and a host of cabinet ministers and officials.