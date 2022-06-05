PM Modi to Launch a Global Initiative ‘LiFE Movement’ Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch a global initiative ‘Lifestyle for the Environment (LiFE) Movement’ at 6 pm via video conferencing on Sunday.
The launch will initiate ‘LiFE Global Call for Papers’ inviting ideas and suggestions from academics, universities and research institutions to influence and persuade individuals, communities and organisations across the world to adopt an environment conscious lifestyle.
Taking to twitter on Saturday, PM Modi wrote, “Tomorrow, 5th June is marked as #WorldEnvironmentDay. At 6 PM, the LiFE global movement will be launched. This movement seeks to encourage practices that further sustainable living and environmentally friendly development.”
PM Modi will also deliver a keynote address during the programme.
Bill Gates, Co-Chairman Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Lord Nicholas Stern, Climate Economist, Prof. Cass Sunstein, Author of Nudge Theory, Mr. Aniruddha Dasgupta, CEO and President World Resources Institute, Ms. Inger Andersen, UNEP Global Head, Mr. Achim Steiner, UNDP Global Head and David Malpass, World Bank President will also participate in the event.
The idea of LiFE was introduced by PM Modi during the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow last year. The idea promotes an environment conscious lifestyle that focuses on 'mindful and deliberate utilization' instead of 'mindless and destructive consumption'.
