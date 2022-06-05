PM Modi to Launch a Global Initiative ‘LiFE Movement’ Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch a global initiative ‘Lifestyle for the Environment (LiFE) Movement’ at 6 pm via video conferencing on Sunday.

The launch will initiate ‘LiFE Global Call for Papers’ inviting ideas and suggestions from academics, universities and research institutions to influence and persuade individuals, communities and organisations across the world to adopt an environment conscious lifestyle.

Taking to twitter on Saturday, PM Modi wrote, “Tomorrow, 5th June is marked as #WorldEnvironmentDay. At 6 PM, the LiFE global movement will be launched. This movement seeks to encourage practices that further sustainable living and environmentally friendly development.”