PM Modi to Launch Projects Worth Over Rs 12,200 Cr Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for a series of development projects totalling over Rs 12,200 crore on Sunday, January 5, in Delhi. The ambitious initiatives aim to enhance regional connectivity and urban infrastructure while advancing India's healthcare research capabilities.

PM to Ride Namo Bharat Train

Ahead of the inauguration, the Prime Minister will take a ride on the Namo Bharat Train at 11:15 AM, travelling from Sahibabad RRTS Station to New Ashok Nagar RRTS Station.

Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Namo Bharat Corridor

At 12:15 PM, PM Modi will inaugurate the 13-km Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Namo Bharat corridor between Sahibabad and New Ashok Nagar, valued at Rs 4,600 crore. This marks Delhi's first Namo Bharat connectivity, facilitating high-speed, safe, and reliable travel between Delhi and Meerut. Millions of commuters are expected to benefit from this state-of-the-art transportation system.

Delhi Metro Phase-IV Expansion

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the 2.8-km Janakpuri to Krishna Park stretch of Delhi Metro Phase-IV, worth Rs 1,200 crore. This marks the first operational section of Phase-IV, benefiting areas like Krishna Park, Vikaspuri, and Janakpuri in West Delhi.

Additionally, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for the 26.5-km Rithala-Kundli section of Delhi Metro Phase-IV, a Rs 6,230 crore project. This corridor will connect Rithala in Delhi to Nathupur (Kundli) in Haryana, significantly improving connectivity in North-West Delhi and Haryana. Key areas like Rohini, Bawana, Narela, and Kundli will gain better access to residential, commercial, and industrial zones, linking Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh through the extended Red Line.

Boost to Ayurveda Research

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for a new campus of the Central Ayurveda Research Institute (CARI) in Rohini, New Delhi. The state-of-the-art facility, to be built at a cost of Rs 185 crore, will house an Administrative Block, OPD Block, IPD Block, and a dedicated Treatment Block. The campus aims to enhance healthcare and research infrastructure for Ayurveda, providing an integrated healthcare experience for patients and researchers alike.

These transformative projects underscore the government’s commitment to enhancing urban infrastructure, regional connectivity, and healthcare facilities, delivering significant benefits to millions of people across Delhi and neighbouring states.