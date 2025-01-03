PM Modi Inspects Newly Built Swabhiman Apartments For Slum Dwellers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently inaugurated 1,675 newly constructed flats for residents of Jhuggi Jhopri (JJ) clusters at the Swabhiman Apartments in Ashok Vihar, Delhi. The event marked a milestone in the government's efforts to improve housing conditions for slum dwellers. In addition to the inauguration, PM Modi handed over keys to eligible beneficiaries of the newly built flats.

Before the inauguration ceremony, PM Modi inspected the newly constructed flats under the In-Situ Slum Rehabilitation Project, aimed at providing better living conditions for JJ cluster residents. The Prime Minister also engaged with beneficiaries, who expressed their appreciation for receiving the keys to their new homes at Swabhiman Apartments. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) shared a beneficiary's statement on social media, quoting, "Modiji does what he says... Modiji had promised 'Jahan jhuggie wahin makaan' (house where there is a slum) and he fulfilled his promise!"

On the occasion, PM Modi took to the social media platform X, stating, "A home is where dreams take root, and we are committed to ensuring proper housing for every Indian. During today's programme, 1,675 newly constructed flats under the In-Situ Slum Rehabilitation Project will be inaugurated. This will ensure better and healthier living for several people. I look forward to handing over the keys of their homes to some of the beneficiaries as well."

The primary goal of the project is to provide residents of Delhi's JJ clusters with improved living conditions, complete with essential amenities and facilities. According to a press release, for every Rs 25 lakh spent on the construction of a flat, eligible beneficiaries contribute less than 7 percent of the total cost, which includes a nominal payment of Rs 1.42 lakh and Rs 30,000 for five years of maintenance.

PM Modi also virtually inaugurated two major urban redevelopment projects: the World Trade Centre at Nauroji Nagar, the GPRA Type-II Quarters at Sarojini Nagar, and the CBSE's Integrated Office Complex in Dwarka. Additionally, he laid the foundation stone for the Veer Savarkar College in Roshanpura, Najafgarh.

Delhi's Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena remarked, "Today PM Modi will hand over the keys of flats to the residents living in slums... All these houses have been built as per the vision of our PM... These flats have lifts, parks for children to play, and all kinds of facilities..."

