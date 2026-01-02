PM Modi to Launch Guwahati-Howrah Vande Bharat Sleeper Soon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate India’s first Vande Bharat sleeper train this month, marking a major milestone in the country’s railway history.

The overnight semi-high-speed service will run between Kamakhya in Guwahati and Howrah, offering passengers a faster, more comfortable journey across Assam and West Bengal.

Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced on Thursday that the train will cut travel time between the two cities by nearly two and a half to three hours. “The first Vande Bharat sleeper train marks a new era in Indian Railways, combining speed, comfort, and modern amenities for overnight travel,” the government said in a statement.

The 16-coach train will accommodate 823 passengers. Of these, 611 berths will be in 3AC, 188 in 2AC, and 24 in first-class, with fares ranging from Rs 2,300 to Rs 3,600, including meals.

The fare structure has been designed to be affordable for middle-class travellers, who currently spend Rs6,000 to Rs8,000 on air travel between Guwahati and Kolkata.

Passengers can also look forward to regional culinary experiences on board, with trains originating from Guwahati serving authentic Assamese cuisine, while Kolkata-bound services will feature traditional Bengali delicacies.

The train, designed and manufactured in India, recently completed its final high-speed trial on the Kota-Nagda section, achieving a top speed of 180 kmph. During the trial, experts tested everything from ride stability and braking performance to safety systems, with the train clearing all checks successfully under the supervision of the Commissioner of Railway Safety.

Modern amenities include ergonomically designed berths with better cushioning, automatic doors for smoother movement, noise reduction features, and advanced safety systems like Kavach. The train also features disinfectant technology that kills 99.9% of germs, ensuring a clean and safe journey.

Vaishnaw said the exact flag-off date will be announced in the next two to three days. He also shared a glimpse of the government’s plans for India’s first bullet train, which is expected to start operations from August 15, 2027, with the first section running from Surat to Bilimora.

The Vande Bharat sleeper will pass through multiple districts, including Kamrup Metropolitan and Bongaigaon in Assam, and Coochbehar, Jalpaiguri, Malda, Murshidabad, Purba Bardhaman, Hooghly, and Howrah in West Bengal, connecting major cities with faster, more comfortable overnight travel.

“The train demonstrates Indian Railways’ focus on passenger-centric services, technological innovation, and regional connectivity,” the statement said. Production of these sleeper trains is being ramped up, with 12 trains expected to be ready this year and a rapid increase planned from next year.

