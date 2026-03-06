PM Modi To Launch Rs 33,500 Crore Infrastructure Push In Delhi On March 8

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to unveil a massive package of development initiatives in the national capital on March 8, with projects valued at nearly Rs 33,500 crore scheduled for inauguration and foundation-laying. The programme, to be held in New Delhi, will highlight major investments in urban transport and government housing infrastructure.

According to a report, the Prime Minister will attend the event around noon and later address a public gathering. Before the main programme, he will visit the newly built General Pool Residential Accommodation (GPRA) Type-5 housing complex in Sarojini Nagar, where he is expected to symbolically hand over keys to women beneficiaries who have been allotted flats under the redevelopment scheme.

Major Push for Delhi Metro Expansion

A significant portion of the investment, approximately Rs18,300 crore, has been allocated to expand the network of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation. During the event, the Prime Minister will inaugurate two newly constructed metro corridors aimed at strengthening connectivity across densely populated areas of the city.

The first corridor stretches between Majlis Park and Maujpur-Babarpur along the Pink Line, covering about 12.3 kilometres. The second route links Deepali Chowk with Majlis Park on the Magenta Line and extends roughly 9.9 kilometres.

These new metro links are expected to significantly reduce travel time for residents in several northern and northeastern neighbourhoods, including Burari, Jagatpur-Wazirabad, Khajuri Khas, Bhajanpura, Yamuna Vihar, Madhuban Chowk, Haiderpur Badli Mor, Bhalaswa and Majlis Park.

In addition to inaugurating operational routes, the Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for three upcoming corridors under the next phase of metro expansion. These proposed lines will together span around 16 kilometres and are planned to improve connectivity between key urban hubs.

The proposed corridors include a route linking R.K. Ashram Marg with Indraprastha, another connecting Aerocity to Indira Gandhi Airport Terminal-1, and a third line running between Tughlakabad and Kalindi Kunj. Officials say these corridors will make travel smoother between South Delhi, Noida and the airport region.

Redevelopment of Government Housing Colonies

Apart from transport projects, Prime Minister Modi will also inaugurate and initiate redevelopment works under the government’s General Pool Residential Accommodation plan, with projects worth about Rs 15,200 crore.

The large-scale redevelopment drive is underway in several government housing colonies such as Sarojini Nagar, Netaji Nagar, Kasturba Nagar and Sriniwaspuri. The plan focuses on replacing ageing residential quarters with modern housing complexes and improved office infrastructure for central government employees.

Authorities say the redevelopment programme is designed around a self-financing model that minimises pressure on government funds. A portion of the land in these colonies will be commercially developed to generate revenue that will help finance the larger project.

Once completed, the initiative is expected to deliver more than 9,000 newly built residential units for government staff. It will also create nearly 48 lakh square feet of office space, which officials believe will help streamline administrative operations while making better use of valuable urban land in the capital.