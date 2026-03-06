PM Modi to Distribute Land Pattas to 20,000 Tea Workers During Assam Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Assam on March 13 to distribute land pattas to around 20,000 tea workers at a programme, state Minister Rupesh Gowala announced on Friday.

The programme will be held at the Jyoti Chitraban Auditorium in Guwahati, Gowala further said.

During his visit, PM Modi will also lay the foundation stones for multiple development projects.

The announcement was made during a scholarship and financial assistance distribution programme held at the auditorium of Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) today. The event was organised by the Tea Tribes and Adivasi Welfare Department, Government of Assam to support students and youth from tea tribe and Adivasi communities.

During the programme, scholarships and financial assistance were distributed under six schemes for the 2025–26 financial year, benefiting a total of 61,636 students and youth.

As part of the support, 8,070 students received pre-matric scholarships, while 9,184 students were awarded the Simon Sing Horo post-matric special scholarship. Another 23,151 students received regular post-matric scholarships.

Financial grants for higher education were provided to 4,470 students, while 1,572 students pursuing ANM/GNM nursing and technical education courses received financial assistance.

Additionally, financial assistance under the Swaheed Dayal Das Panika Self-Employment Scheme was provided to 15,189 educated unemployed youth.

The programme was attended by several officials and public representatives, including MLA Terash Gowala.