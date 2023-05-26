PM Modi To Launch Special Rs 75 Coin Marking New Parliament Building's Opening

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch a special Rs 75 coin to commemorate the inauguration of the new parliament building, a statement from the Ministry of Finance informed on Thursday. The coin will be a tribute to India celebrating 75 years of independence and will be unveiled on Sunday.
On one side of the coin will be the Lion Capital of the Ashoka Pillar, with the words “Satyamev Jayate” inscribed below it. The word “Bharat” will be written in Devanagari script on the left side and the word “India” in English on the right.
Moreover, the coin will also feature the rupee symbol and the denomination value of 75 in international numerals written below the Lion Capital. The other side of the coin will feature an image of the parliament complex. The words “Sansad Sankul” will be inscribed in Devanagari script on the upper periphery and “Parliament Complex” in English on the lower periphery.
The dimensions of the circular shaped coin will include a diameter of 44 millimeters and will have 200 serrations along its edges. The weight of the coin will be 35 gram and will be made from a four-part alloy including 50 per cent silver, 40 per cent copper, five per cent nickel and five per cent zinc.
It may be noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating the new parliament building on Sunday. As many as 25 parties are expected to attend the ceremony, while at least 20 opposition parties have decided to boycott the event.
Among others, the Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, Left, Trinamool Congress and Samajwadi Party have announced their decision to boycott the inauguration as they feel there is no value in a new building when the “soul of democracy has been sucked out”.
The opposition parties have disapproved PM Modi’s decision to inaugurate the newly constructed parliament building, instead of President Droupadi Murmu.
However, in a strong worded counter-attack on the opposition, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) called the decision to boycott the inauguration of the new parliament building as a “blatant affront to democratic ethos and constitutional values of our great nation”.