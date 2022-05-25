AHSEC Asks Institutes To Report Inability To Conduct Exams Amid Floods

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) on Wednesday instructed heads of institutions to inform the council in case they are unable to conduct examinations in light of the flood situation in the state as heavy rains lashed parts of the state in the last few days.

In a notification, the controller of examinations at AHSEC instructed heads of institutions to submit a detailed report with justification regarding their inability to conduct examinations.

It may be noted that many institutions have been taken up for setting flood relief camps as parts of the state remain heavily affected by floods and landslides resulting from incessant rains in Assam.

However, AHSEC instructed such heads of institutes to make an alternative arrangement if possible.

Moreover, it asked institutes that are not affected by floods to continue with conducting examinations as per schedule released earlier.

The notification read, “No. AHSEC/EXB/11/47/18/19-20/270 Whereas, information are being received from some of the Head of the Institutions of the state regarding setting up of flood relief camps in their institution and informed that conduct of the remaining examinations of HS 1 year would not be possible in their institutions.”