PM Modi To Name 21 Islands On Parakram Diwas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to virtually participate in an event to name the 21 largest unnamed islands of Andaman and Nicobar Islands after 21 Param Vir Chakra awardees on the Parakram Diwas on Monday.

The Government had declared January 23 as Parakram Diwas in 2021 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

"Tomorrow, on the day of bravery, there will be a special program in honor of the heroic children of Mother India. Will be a part of it through video conferencing at 11 am. During this, 21 largest unnamed islands of Andaman-Nicobar will be named after 21 Param Vir Chakra winners," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a tweet on Sunday.

According to an official release from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), PM Modi would also unveil the model of the National Memorial dedicated to Netaji to be built on Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Dweep.

Keeping in mind the historical significance of the Andaman & Nicobar Islands and to honor the memory of Netaji, Ross Islands was renamed as Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Dweep by the Prime Minister during his visit to the Island in 2018. Neil Island and Havelock Island were also renamed as Shaheed Dweep and Swaraj Dweep.

"Giving due respect to the real-life heroes of the country has always been accorded the highest priority by the Prime Minister. Going ahead with this spirit, it has now been decided to name the 21 largest unnamed islands of the island group after 21 Param Vir Chakra awardees," the statement from the PMO read.

The largest unnamed island will be named after the first Param Vir Chakra awardee, the second largest unnamed island will be named after the second Param Vir Chakra awardee, and so on.

This step will be an everlasting tribute to our heroes, several of whom made the ultimate sacrifice to protect the sovereignty and integrity of the nation.