IPL 2022 Final: Gujarat Titans Defeat Rajasthan Royals by 7 Wickets

Gujarat Titans (GT) defeats Rajasthan Royals (RR) by seven wickets in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Gujarat on Sunday.

GT's highly-rated bowling attack, led by skipper Hardik Pandya limited RR to 130 for nine. Hardik produced a brilliant all-round performance as he picked up three wickets and scored runs as well. Titans suffered two major blows in powerplay after Wriddhiman Saha and Matthew Wade fell early against Rajasthan Royals. But Gill and Miller ensured the debutants get past the finish line.

Pandya returned 3/17 in his four overs as Rajasthan kept losing wickets at regular intervals after electing to bat first. R Sai Kishore also added two wickets under his belt.

Jos Buttler made only 39 off 35 balls, and skipper Sanju Samson scored 14, before both fell to Pandya in the middle overs. The Gujarat captain finished with 3-17 when Shimron Hetmyer (11) fell to Pandya’s last ball of a terrific spell of medium fast bowling

Apart from Hardik, Sai Kishore scalped two wickets while Mohammed Shami, Yash Dayal, and Rashid Khan took one wicket each.

